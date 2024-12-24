Ambush Killed Three Soldiers In Philippines
MANILA, Dec 24 (NNN-PNA) – Three soldiers were killed in an ambush in Basilan province, in southern Philippines, authorities said, today.
Police Lieutenant Colonel, Arian Dalumpines, Lamitan City Police chief, said, the attack occurred past 6.00 p.m. local time yesterday, along a highway outside the provincial capital city, when unidentified gunmen sprayed bullets at a van carrying soldiers.
Dalumpines said, policemen who rushed to the scene found the bullet-riddled van slammed against a rubber tree by the roadside, with the slain soldiers inside.
The military confirmed the attack, saying, the victims were members of the military's intelligence service, heading to the capital city when ambushed.
No group claimed responsibility for the attack, yet.– NNN-PNA
Police and military were investigating the incident.
