Award Of Distinction To Palestine Film At 17Th Global Film Festival Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The 17th Global Festival Noida honored the acclaimed Palestinian film OMAR, directed by Mohammed Nayef Ali, with an Award of Distinction. This prestigious award was presented to Dr. Abed Eirazeg Abu, Charge D'Affaires of the Embassy of Palestine, during the festival's grand celebrations at Marwah Film City.



The screening of OMAR highlighted the cultural richness and artistic depth of Palestinian cinema, resonating with audiences and fostering a spirit of collaboration through the universal language of film.



Speaking at the event, Sandeep Marwah, President of the Festival, emphasized the importance of celebrating diverse voices in cinema, stating,“This award is a testament to the power of storytelling that transcends borders and brings nations together.”



Dr. Abed Eirazeg Abu expressed his gratitude, highlighting the significance of cultural exchange:“The recognition of Palestinian cinema at this festival strengthens our shared commitment to cultural dialogue and mutual understanding.”



The event also underscored the role of the Indo-Palestine Film and Cultural Forum, which was established to promote and nurture relationships between the two nations through artistic and cultural collaborations.



