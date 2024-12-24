De Beers, Tanishq Co-Host Elegant Night In Surat To Celebrate Trust Of 1 Lakh Plus Families

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Tanishq, India's largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata hosted a memorable evening to honour and celebrate a remarkable milestone in Surat. The event cherished 1,06,325 Surat families who have become an integral part of its legacy. Stepping foot in Surat decades ago, Tanishq has been embraced with open arms and hearts establishing an enduring commitment to life's celebrations together, big and small. To express heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support and love from Surat customers, the event featured a glamorous show led by esteemed customers, adorned in Tanishq's finest jewellery.



With Natural diamonds redefining bridal jewellery trends this wedding season, the event co-hosted by De Beers Group, showcased best of the Tanishq's latest diamond collections. Each piece of the collection highlighted timeless elegance, everlasting love, and unmatched sophistication. Adding to the splendour was the launch of 'Unbound', the latest Tanishq's Diamond jewellery collection that pays tribute to the free spirit of every woman. Inspired by a woman's individuality and her various facets. Crafted in diamonds and 18kt gold, the designs feature three-dimensional motifs symbolizing movement and positivity, with a central focal point that evokes an oasis of beauty.



Additional highlight of the evening was the unveiling of the Diamond Zone depicting the 'Mine to Marvel' story of Natural Diamonds, a collaborative initiative by Tanishq and De Beers Group. This immersive experience offered a captivating journey through the creation of a natural diamond, from its origins deep within the earth to its transformation into a marvel of artistry. The showcase underscored both entity's commitment to educating customers on its diamonds' unmatched quality, backed by responsible sourcing, ethical craftsmanship, and precision artistry.



Ms. Pelki Tshering, Chief Marketing Officer, Tanishq said, "We are here to celebrate the trust and unconditional love bestowed by 1,06,325 Surat families. It's our privilege to have been a part of their most cherished memories and to have adorned their brides for so many decades. As we celebrate her, we launch today our latest diamond jewellery collection, the 'Unbound', inspired by her individuality. Tanishq unbound is not merely a collection, but a tribute to her world, her story and her essence. Each piece of jewellery crafted with timeless natural diamonds set in designs that are fluid with unique forms which symbolises the various unique facets. With collections like 'Unbound' and our collaboration with De Beers Group, we aim to celebrate and honour the individuality and aspirations of every woman, today and for generations to come."



Amit Pratihari, Managing Director, De Beers India sharing his views at the event said, 'We (De Beers Group ) have set up a special diamond experience zone to showcase the captivating journey into the world of natural diamonds, revealing their rarity, timelessness, value & uniqueness. Guests discovered intriguing facts about natural diamonds through innovative displays. They explored the journey from mine to finger with genuine rough and polished diamonds. Interactive screens provided an in-depth understanding of the 4Cs-cut, color, clarity, and carat-while immersive LED displays depicted the birth of diamonds, showing how they are older than the Earth itself. Visitors also witnessed cutting-edge technology including the De Beers Synth Detector which tests whether a diamond is natural or synthetic and Tanishq's Lightscope, highlighting the sparkle of a diamond. The purpose of this zone was to highlight the overall appeal of natural diamonds to the guests invited."



About De Beers Group



Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world's leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining, marketing and retailing of diamonds. Together with its joint venture partners, De Beers Group employs more than 20,000 people across the diamond pipeline and is the world's largest diamond producer by value, with diamond mining operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa. Innovation sits at the heart of De Beers Group's strategy as it develops a portfolio of offers that span the diamond value chain, including its jewellery houses, De Beers Jewellers and De Beers Forevermark, and other pioneering solutions such as diamond sourcing and traceability initiatives Tracr and GemFair. De Beers Group also provides leading services and technology to the diamond industry in the form of education and laboratory services via De Beers Institute of Diamonds and a wide range of diamond sorting, detection and classification technology systems via De Beers Group Ignite. De Beers Group is committed to 'Building Forever,' a holistic and integrated approach for creating a better future – where safety, human rights and ethical integrity continue to be paramount; where communities thrive and the environment is protected; and where there are equal opportunities for all. De Beers Group is a member of the Anglo American plc group. For further information, visit



About Tanishq



Tanishq, India's most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs and guaranteed product quality for over two decades. It has built for itself the enviable reputation of being the only jewellery brand in the country that strives to understand the Indian woman and provide her with gold & diamond jewellery that meets her traditional and contemporary aspirations and desires. The Tanishq retail chain currently spreads across 475+ exclusive boutiques in more than 270 cities.

User :- Hinal

Email :...