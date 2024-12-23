Pushpa 2 BO Collection Day 19: Allu Arjun's Mega-Hit Crosses ₹1500 Cr, Becomes 3Rd Indian Film To Set Worldwide Record
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 box office Collection Day 19: Allu Arjun's movie sailed pass the third weekend after setting another record. The action drama has crossed the magical ₹1500 crore-mark in terms of worldwide collection, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 19 worldwide stood at ₹1506.7 crore on Sunday. With this collection, it has become the only the third Indian movie of all time to achieve the feat.
(More to come)
