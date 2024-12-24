Bahrain inaugurates historic Bapco Modernisation Project

(MENAFN) Bahrain celebrated a historic milestone on Wednesday, December 18, with the inauguration of the Bapco Modernisation Project (BMP), the largest strategic initiative in the Kingdom’s history and a transformative development in the sector.



The project was officially launched by His Majesty King Hamad, accompanied by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, during a grand ceremony held that evening.



The inauguration coincided with Bahrain’s 53rd National Day celebrations and marked the 25th anniversary of His Majesty’s accession to the throne, as reported by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA).



The Bapco Modernisation Project stands as the most significant capital investment in Bahrain's history, paying tribute to more than 93 years since the establishment of Bapco and the first flow of crude oil in the Gulf region.



The project includes 15 substations and 21 new processing units, and was carried out by a global consortium of prominent companies, alongside local partners.



With the commencement of crude oil processing in the new units, over 500 Bahraini engineers are set to manage and oversee the operations, exemplifying His Majesty’s vision for the energy sector and the nation’s commitment to embracing rapid technological advancements. This landmark achievement underscores Bahrain's ongoing progress and leadership in the energy industry.

