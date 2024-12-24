Dubai International Sports Conference seems to be attended by over 1K guests

(MENAFN) The 19th edition of the Dubai International Sports Conference, organized by the Dubai Sports Council, is set to welcome more than 1,000 guests. The event, which will take place on December 27 at the prestigious Atlantis, The Palm, will also feature the annual Beyond Globe Soccer Dubai Awards.



Among the high-profile guests expected to attend is superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Representatives from Real Madrid, the current European champions, will also be present, including England midfielder Jude Bellingham and Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Other notable figures include and Spain winger Lamine Yamal, as well as former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, all of whom are expected to join football’s elite at the event.



Since its inception in 2010, the Beyond Globe Soccer Dubai Awards have brought together the most influential stakeholders in football for an evening celebrating the sport on domestic, regional, and international levels. The co-located Dubai International Sports Conference serves as a platform for industry professionals to engage in meaningful discussions on key issues facing the world of football.



This year’s conference will focus on the theme "Talented Football" and will be moderated by CNN’s Amanda Davis, who will co-host the main event alongside Tom Urquhart. Ronaldo, Bellingham, and Courtois will be featured as guest speakers, offering their insights into the evolving landscape of football.

MENAFN24122024000045016755ID1109027521