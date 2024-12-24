Kejriwal Using Bangladeshis To Win Delhi Polls: Vijender Gupta

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) A day after AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal raised concerns over the alleged deletion of voters from the electoral roll ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, BJP leader Vijender Gupta sharply criticised Kejriwal, accusing him of spreading lies and using Bangladeshis to win forthcoming Assembly polls.

Chandra, a woman voter from Delhi's Kidwai Nagar constituency clarified on Tuesday that her name had been mistakenly linked to Kejriwal's accusations, despite the fact she has been casting her votes every year.

Speaking to IANS, the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly said, "Arvind Kejriwal is continuously doing only one thing -- lying and getting the votes of Bangladeshis. But now that too has been exposed. Will Arvind Kejriwal run his government with the votes of Bangladeshis?"

Gupta further reacted to the AAP government's inauguration of the long-awaited water supply project in Rajinder Nagar.

"Arvind Kejriwal should give an account of 10 years. He should call the House for a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report. 14 CAG reports have been prepared but he has not placed a single report on the table of the Vidhan Sabha," Gupta asserted, questioning the government's transparency.

Gupta slammed the AAP government over the alarming pollution levels in the Yamuna river.

"When the festival of the people of Purvanchal, Chhath Puja comes, people fall sick after celebrating on the Yamuna bank. How can Chhath devotees celebrate on the bank of Yamuna? Arvind Kejriwal's failure is coming in front of everyone," he stated.

The BJP leader also reacted to a separate row involving the Congress party.

He condemned Congress for its smear campaign against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stating that instead of indulging in such theatrics, Congress should apologise for consistently 'insulting and humiliating' B. R. Ambedkar.

"Congress has always insulted Bhimrao Ambedkar. Till the last moment, Congress has conspired to suppress his personality," he added.