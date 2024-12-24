UAEV introduces new EV tariffs, enhances user experience with mobile app, support services

(MENAFN) UAEV, the first government-owned electric vehicle (EV) charging network in the UAE, has announced the adoption of the new EV tariffs introduced by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, set to take effect in January 2025.



Starting next month, EV users will benefit from standardized and transparent charging fees, with the tariff set at AED 1.2/kWh + VAT for DC chargers and AED 0.70/kWh + VAT for AC chargers. This move ensures fair and consistent pricing while supporting the operational excellence and sustainability of the charging network.



In addition to the new tariffs, UAEV is launching a user-friendly mobile application designed to enhance the EV driving experience. The app will allow users to easily locate nearby charging stations, receive live status updates, and make simple payments, providing essential tools to navigate the network efficiently.



To further support users, UAEV is also launching a dedicated 24/7 call center to offer instant assistance and ensure a seamless experience for customers at all times.



While these new tariffs represent an important step in the growth and scalability of the network, it is notable that EV charging services have been free of charge since the tariffs were initially announced in May. The implementation of the new fees will help strengthen the infrastructure and encourage the continued adoption of electric vehicles in the UAE.

