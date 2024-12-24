J&K CM Directs Setting Joint Control Rooms To Handle Winter-Related Complaints

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Dec 24 (IANS) To ensure smooth and uninterrupted delivery of essential services and functioning of vital installations across the Kashmir division, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Omar Abdullah on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting in Srinagar, directing for establishment of joint control rooms in all districts to handle winter-related complaints promptly, an official statement said.

The statement said that the meeting reviewed the preparedness of various departments to address challenges posed by harsh winter conditions, particularly in the snow-bound zones of Kashmir Valley and Jammu division.

The Chief Minister conducted a department-wise review of the winter preparedness measures of all line departments.

He emphasised the need for a robust mechanism to minimise public inconvenience during severe weather conditions.

The Chief Minister also engaged with Deputy Commissioners to assess district-level preparedness and urged them to prioritise timely and effective responses to weather-related challenges.

Omar Abdullah stressed the importance of keeping men and machinery in a state of readiness to ensure the routine functioning of essential installations.

He directed concerned departments to prioritise uninterrupted trade, transport, and essential supplies while addressing disruptions caused by snow, waterlogging, or power outages.

On snow clearance, the Chief Minister was briefed that a sufficient number of hi-tech snow clearance machines have been deployed with additional machines on standby to handle heavy snowfall.

He instructed the concerned authorities to focus on clearing key routes, including inter-district highways and roads leading to hospitals, power grids, water supply systems, and fire and emergency services.

The meeting was informed that adequate stocks of ration, petrol, diesel, and LPG are available to meet the needs of residents for several months.

Additional provisions have been made to ensure timely distribution across districts.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of a swift response system to minimise public inconvenience and ensure seamless delivery of essential services.

Reviewing the health sector's readiness, the Chief Minister directed the Health department to ensure adequate stocks of medicines, oxygen cylinders, and emergency supplies across all hospitals.

He also emphasised maintaining functional central heating systems in healthcare facilities and ensuring the deployment of medical personnel in snowbound areas.

Instructions were given for providing transport services to expecting mothers in remote and far-flung areas.

Highlighting the criticality of uninterrupted power supply during winter, the Chief Minister instructed Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited engineers to prioritise the restoration of electricity, particularly for essential installations.

He called for the timely replacement of damaged transformers and urged for the protection of field staff with proper safety gear to prevent accidents during repair work.

Omar Abdullah underscored the importance of maintaining road connectivity and efficient traffic management.

He directed agencies to deploy sufficient manpower and equipment for snow clearance on national highways, main roads, and internal routes, ensuring minimal disruption to public movement.

The Chief Minister concluded the meeting by urging all departments to work in coordination and take proactive measures to mitigate the impact of harsh winter conditions.

He reiterated his commitment to minimising public inconvenience and ensuring the effective delivery of essential services throughout the region.

The Chief Minister directed the Public Health Engineering Department to deploy sufficient water tankers in affected areas to prevent water scarcity during extreme weather conditions.

Additionally, he instructed the Forest Department to ensure an adequate supply of firewood in snowbound areas is available.

The Chief Minister also underscored the significance of coordination among line departments and directed for round-the-clock operationalisation of District Control Rooms to maintain and update records of vulnerable populations, particularly pregnant women in snow-blocked areas.

He emphasised that such cases should be promptly relocated to maternity centres well ahead of their delivery dates.

For regions with the possibility of roadblocks, the Chief Minister instructed authorities to ensure helicopter services are put in place for such areas which remain inaccessible.

During the meeting, Omar Abdullah reiterated that all preparedness plans should be practical and actionable, ensuring their effectiveness when put to the test.

He called for seamless interdepartmental coordination and directed Deputy Commissioners to maintain regular communication with field officers to address emerging challenges swiftly.