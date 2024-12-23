Cathy Yoder's Top 20 Air Fryer Tips & Tricks Featured By Theluxelist

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Year Know How:“Queen of Air Fryers” Cathy Yoder's Air Fryer Best Practices

- Cathy Yoder, "The Queen of Air Fryers"

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With throngs turning to their air fryer to knock out easy, healthy and delicious meals, there are some key mistakes to avoid. TheLuxeList has featured top tips and tricks by Cathy Yoder , the“Queen of Air Fryers,” who boasts nearly 730,000 followers and with 35,000 copies of her air fryer cookbook ,“Easy Air Fryer Recipe Book: Best Airfryer Cookbook Recipes for Beginners to Advanced” sold.

“The air fryer is a kitchen marvel that has taken the culinary world by storm,” Yoder notes.“With its innovative technology, you can enjoy crispy, delicious meals with significantly less oil than frying and bake faster than in the oven."

Even so, there are nuances to be mindful of when cooking with this apt appliance, so below Yoder offers numerous tips and tricks to ensure your air fryer feast is a success. TheLuxeList has featured Yoder's top 20, which can be found online at:



When asked about her own cooking journey, Yoder shared, "I don't like to cook. But, as a busy mom, I needed a way to put food on the table fast-several times a day." That's when the air fryer captivated her heart, mind and palate. Yoder began documenting her experiments with the appliance, discovering that she could make simple, delicious and mostly nutritious meals in minutes. Her relatable videos struck a chord with viewers during the pandemic and, since then, she's continued to share countless recipes, tips and helpful tools for using an air fryer to its fullest.

To help home chefs elevate their air fryer, or gifting, game without breaking the bank, Yoder also offers a curated selection of budget-friendly tools and resources on Amazon and through her online store, Pine & Pepper-the eComm arm of her Empowered Cooks multimedia platform that provides an array of video instruction and other resources specific to the joy of air fryer cooking.

About Cathy Yoder

Widely regarded as the "Queen of Air Fryers," Cathy Yoder-a mother of eight-wanted to prove that air fryers could do more than reheat frozen foods and leftovers. So, she documented her journey on YouTube. Now-with nearly 730,000 subscribers, over 6 million video views and 35,000 cookbooks sold-her channel and thought leadership platform draws over a million monthly visitors, fuels speaking engagements, attracts marquee sponsors, and drives significant affiliate revenue. As an influencer in the digital marketing world, she has also utilized her experience and knowledge to guide other aspiring bloggers and marketers. She frequently shares valuable insights and strategies that have proven to be instrumental in her own success. With remarkable ingenuity, tenacity, and an uncanny knack for anticipating trends, her viral YouTube videos and influential status within the digital marketing community continue to make her a force to be reckoned with in the world of online content creation. To help home chefs elevate their air fryer, or gifting, game without breaking the bank, Yoder offers a curated selection of budget-friendly tools and resources through her online store, Pine & Pepper (pineandpepper)-the eComm arm of her EmpoweredCooks multimedia platform that provides an array of video instruction and other resources specific to the joy of air fryer cooking.

About TheLuxeList

TheLuxeList's Executive Editor and Producer Merilee Kern, MBA is an internationally-regarded brand strategist and analyst who reports on noteworthy industry change makers, movers, shakers and innovators across all B2B and B2C categories. This includes field experts and thought leaders, brands, products, services, destinations and events. Merilee is Founder, Executive Editor and Producer of“The Luxe List” as well as Host of the“Savvy Ventures” business TV show that airs nationally on FOX Business TV and Bloomberg TV and the“Savvy Living” lifestyle TV show that airs in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Atlanta and other major markets on CBS, FOX and other top networks. As a prolific business and consumer trends, lifestyle and leisure industry voice of authority and tastemaker, she keeps her finger on the pulse of the marketplace in search of new and innovative must-haves and exemplary experiences at all price points, from the affordable to the extreme-also delving into the minds behind the brands. Her work reaches multi-millions worldwide via broadcast TV (her own shows and copious others on which she appears) as well as a myriad of print and online publications. Connect with her at TheLuxeList and SavvyLiving / Instagram Instagram/MerileeKern / Twitter Twitter/MerileeKern / Facebook Facebook/MerileeKernOfficial / LinkedIN LinkedIn/in/MerileeKern.

Cathy Yoder's Air Fryer Tips & Tricks

