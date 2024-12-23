Medical Courier Market Set To Surpass $16.2 Billion By 2032, Driving Healthcare Logistics Innovation Says AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global medical courier industry size generated $9.2 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $16.23 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.42% from 2023 to 2032.🔰 Download Sample Pages -Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, surge in ageing population and increased adoption of biopharmaceuticals globally are expected to drive the growth of the medical courier . Moreover, rise in strategic cooperation among biopharmaceutical companies is expected to complement the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry. The surge in demand for temperature monitoring across healthcare and pharmaceuticals sectors is expected to drive the need for advanced storage solutions, which further accelerates the growth of the market.The global population is undergoing a significant aging trend, leading to a surge in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and other health issues. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the proportion of people aged 60 and above is expected to double from 12% to 22% between 2015 and 2050. This demographic shift is particularly pronounced in low- and middle-income countries, where up to 80% of the elderly population resides.The rise in age-related ailments has resulted in a growing demand for medications, medical equipment, organs, and various other healthcare necessities. To address these needs, the use of medical courier practices has become increasingly proactive. Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have played a crucial role in meeting the demands for medicines, especially in regions with a high concentration of elderly individuals.Moreover, there has been a notable development in the medical supply chain, allowing certain suppliers to transport confidential patient notes and reports. This advancement facilitates the seamless exchange of medical information across state and national borders, catering to both interstate and intracountry healthcare requirements. The escalating prevalence of cardiovascular diseases underscores the importance of efficient and confidential medical courier services to meet the evolving healthcare needs of the aging global population.🔰 Procure Complete Research Report Now:The medical supplies and equipment segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodOn the basis of product type, the medical suppliers and equipment segment held the highest market share in 2022, and the highest CAGR of 6.7% is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to surge in hospitals, clinics, ambulatory centers, urgent care centers where there is demand for medical devices and equipment such as MRI machines, lasers, lab equipment, and others. However, the lab specimens segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2032, due to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, surge in ageing population, and increased adoption of biopharmaceuticals globally.The domestic segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodOn the basis of service type, the domestic segment held the highest market share in 2022 witnessing a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period, due to easy availability, convenient shopping experiences, and heavy discounts, offers, and deals which have made the e-commerce a popular medium for purchasing various medical products domestically. However, the international segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the rising cross-border trade activities.Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 5.6% due to the high growth of e-commerce coupled with the rise in the pharma trade sector in Asia-Pacific drives the demand for medical courier in the region . However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the emergence of last-mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation.🔰 Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -Leading Market Players: -Affordable Courier Solutions, Inc.Aylesford CouriersCitySprint (UK) LtdIntelliQuick Delivery, Inc.Blaze Express Courier ServiceCencora, Inc.DHL International GmbHFedEx CorporationMNXReliant Couriers & Haulage LtdSimilar Reports We Have on Logistics Industry:- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031About us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

