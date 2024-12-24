Indians confirmed deceased at Georgian ski resort

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Indian mission in Georgia confirmed that 11 Indian nationals had died at the Gudauri ski resort, possibly due to carbon monoxide poisoning. The victims, who were workers at the Indian restaurant Haveli, were found dead in their rooms on the second floor of the restaurant on Saturday.



Local authorities suspect that a generator, activated during a power outage, may have emitted carbon monoxide into the sleeping quarters, leading to the workers’ deaths. The gas is produced by incomplete fuel combustion and is known for being odorless and potentially fatal, especially when individuals are asleep and unaware of its effects.



The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that there were no signs of violence or injuries, and a criminal investigation for negligent manslaughter has been opened. Forensic experts are conducting investigations, and the Indian mission in Tbilisi is coordinating with local authorities to repatriate the bodies.

MENAFN24122024000045015687ID1109027302