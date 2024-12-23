Nordstrom Goes Private In $6.25B Deal With Family And Mexican Retailer

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a significant shift for American retail, Nordstrom has agreed to a $6.25 billion privatization deal. The Nordstrom family and Mexican retailer El Puerto de Liverpool will acquire the iconic department store chain, founded in 1901.



This move comes as traditional retailers face mounting challenges from giants and changing consumer habits. The deal offers $24.25 per share, a 42% premium over the stock's March 18 price.



The Nordstrom family will hold a 50.1% stake, with Liverpool owning 49.9%. This partnership could open new markets for Nordstrom in Mexico , where Liverpool operates over 300 stores.



Nordstrom has struggled in recent years, with its market value falling from nearly $15 billion a decade ago. The company's annual revenue for the fiscal year ending February 2024 was down 5.39% from the previous year.



However, recent quarters have shown positive signs, with revenue growing 4.34% year-over-year in the quarter ending November 2, 2024.







The privatization allows Nordstrom to focus on long-term growth without the pressures of quarterly earnings reports. It reflects a broader trend in retail, as companies seek strategies to navigate economic challenges and evolving consumer preferences.



This deal could set a precedent for other struggling retailers. It highlights the need for traditional retailers to adapt quickly in a competitive landscape.



The success of Nordstrom's privatization could influence strategies across the retail industry. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and shareholder votes.



As Nordstrom embarks on this new chapter, the retail world watches closely to see how this bold move will reshape the company's future and potentially the broader retail landscape.

