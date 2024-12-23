Economic Tides Turn: South Korea Outpaces Japan In GDP Per Capita

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) For the first time in modern history, South Korea has surpassed Japan in per capita. This economic milestone, achieved in 2022 and sustained in 2023, marks a significant shift in East Asia's economic landscape.



South Korea's per capita GDP reached $36,194 in 2023, outstripping Japan's $35,793. This reversal stems from several factors. The weak Japanese yen played a crucial role, depreciating against major currencies.



Japan's aging population and declining workforce productivity also hindered its growth. Meanwhile, South Korea benefited from strong exports in semiconductors and automobiles.



The implications extend beyond mere numbers. South Korea now ranks sixth in per capita GNI among nations with over 50 million people, trailing only economic powerhouses like the United States and Germany.



This achievement reflects South Korea's growing economic strength and Japan's ongoing challenges. South Korea's success partly results from learning from Japan's economic missteps.







While Japan clings to its past corporate giants, South Korea embraces innovation and startups. South Korea's R&D spending has nearly tripled to 4.9% of GDP, outpacing Japan's more modest increase to 3.3%.



Trade openness also distinguishes the two economies. South Kore 's trade accounts for nearly 100% of its GDP, while Japan's makes up less than 50%. This difference highlights South Korea's deeper integration into global markets.



However, both nations face similar challenges. Aging populations and low fertility rates pressure their social welfare systems and labor markets.



Both still rely heavily on large conglomerates, leading to wage stagnation and rigid job markets. This economic shift carries implications beyond East Asia.



It demonstrates the importance of adapting to global economic changes and investing in innovation. South Korea's success offers lessons for other nations seeking to boost their economic competitiveness in the 21st century.

