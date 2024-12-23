KP Government Declares Relief Emergency In Kurram, Announces Special Police Force For Parachinar Road Security

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In light of the deteriorating law and order situation in Kurram district, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has declared a relief emergency and announced the establishment of a special force to secure Parachinar Road.

The decisions were made during the 19th cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Ali Amin Gandapur , where a detailed briefing was provided on the ongoing challenges in Kurram.



Emergency Relief Efforts:



Medical Supplies: Ten tons of medicines have been delivered via helicopter to address shortages.



Evacuation: Provincial helicopters have transported 220 sick individuals for medical assistance over the last two days.

Food Supply: Subsidized wheat is being distributed to ensure food security in the area.

Road Security and Disarmament:



A special police force will be established to safeguard Parachinar Road, which will reopen after an agreement between the conflicting parties.

By February 1, all illegal weapons must be surrendered, and trenches in the district will be dismantled.

Relief Emergency Confirmation: The cabinet officially ratified the relief emergency already in place, ensuring legal procedures for compensating the deceased and injured were met.

The cabinet also approved several measures, including:



Establishment of National Commission for Minorities to safeguard minority rights.

Initiatives against money laundering and financial terrorism .

Approval for kidney and liver transplants , youth centers in Karak, grants for universities, and appointing members to the academic search committee. Establishment of a Girls Cadet College in Dera Ismail Khan.

Chief Minister Gandapur emphasized that the presence of heavy illegal weaponry and the construction of trenches in Kurram are unjustifiable. "No policy allows armed groups to retain illegal heavy weapons," he said, reaffirming the government's commitment to finding a peaceful resolution through negotiations and jirgas.

This comprehensive approach aims to restore stability and address the humanitarian needs of the affected residents in Kurram district.