Jagsom Appoints Dr. Venkatesh Sunkad As Director To Lead The Future Of Tech-Integrated Business Education

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India The Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSoM) , a premier institution in innovative business education, is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Venkatesh Sunkad as its new Director, effective December 15, 2024. A distinguished academic and leader, Dr. Sunkad brings extensive experience in driving innovative advancements in artificial intelligence, data science, the Internet of Things, and applied research. His expertise will further elevate JAGSoM's position as a global leader in technology-driven management education.



Dr. Venkatesh Sunkad as the New Director at JAGSoM





This appointment reflects JAGSoM's forward-thinking approach to business education, led by its Chairman, and renowned management thinker Prof. Jagdish Sheth. The institution aims to integrate emerging technologies like Data Science, AI, and ML into management training, preparing leaders for the evolving global business landscape.





Under the visionary leadership of Prof. Sheth, JAGSoM has positioned itself at the forefront of innovation, offering pioneering programs such as Learning by Solving, Design Thinking, Research Incubation, and Role-Defined Career Tracks. These initiatives are designed to foster " T-shaped professionals " who possess specialized knowledge combined with interdisciplinary skills, equipping them for the demands of Industry 4.0.





Dr. Venkatesh Sunkad, a distinguished thought leader and technologist, is uniquely positioned to drive this mission forward. With an extensive career spanning leadership roles in global multinational corporations and academia, Dr. Sunkad has been at the forefront of advancements in AI, 5G innovation, and cloud-based solutions. As a former Professor and Dean of Academic and International Relations at upGrad INSOFE, he co-developed global programs for both engineers and senior management professionals, and has collaborated extensively with Fortune 500 companies. His expertise in bridging the gap between academia and industry aligns perfectly with JAGSoM's commitment to emerging technologies and experiential learning.





Dr. Sunkad brings over 20 years of global leadership experience in the AI, IoT, and telecom industries, marked by impactful contributions at esteemed organizations such as Vodafone India, Mobileum India, Viasat USA, CableLabs USA, and ADC Mobile Systems USA. Renowned internationally for his applied research and innovation, Dr. Sunkad's strategic vision for education aligns seamlessly with JAGSoM's commitment to globalization. His efforts further strengthen the institution's AACSB accreditation and enhance its standing in the QS Global Rankings.





Dr. Sunkad holds a Master's degree from the University of Texas, a Ph.D. from the University of Colorado, and an Executive MBA from the University of Denver. He has received numerous prestigious accolades, including being named one of the " Top 50 Cable Technologists in the USA " by Cable Today magazine for his outstanding contributions to the industry and the Distinguished Professor Award by AIM magazine.





Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Venkatesh Sunkad stated:“It is an honour to lead JAGSoM during this transformative era. As we embark on a new era of business education, it's imperative to equip our students with the skills and knowledge to thrive in a rapidly evolving technological landscape. By integrating cutting-edge technologies like AI, machine learning, and data science into our curriculum, we can empower our students to become innovative leaders who can shape the future of business. Let's embrace this opportunity to transform our institution into a global hub for tech-savvy, future-ready business leaders who can navigate complex business challenges with a blend of traditional management principles and modern technological solutions.”





Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjay Padode, Founder of JAGSoM , expressed confidence in Dr. Sunkad's leadership, stating:“Dr. Sunkad's extensive experience in blending technology with management education positions him as the ideal leader for JAGSoM. His appointment underscores our commitment to equipping students with future-ready skills, fostering professional excellence, and driving meaningful societal impact.”





About Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSoM)

Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSoM), originally established as IFIM Business School in 1995, has a rich history of providing innovative and globally recognized business education. It was rebranded in 2020, to honour the renowned global scholar and thinker, Professor Jagdish Sheth.





JAGSoM is among the select 15 business schools in India that hold the prestigious AACSB accreditation and are featured in the QS Global Rankings. JAGSoM is currently led by a global Board of Governors and a Board of Studies comprising academic, corporate and social change stalwarts representing diverse domains of business education and practice.





JAGSoM is known for its strong emphasis on grooming T-shaped professionals equipped with both depth and breadth in their chosen areas of specialization and offers a comprehensive portfolio of management programs designed to cultivate business leaders equipped with the requisite knowledge, skills, and acumen to thrive in a complex and dynamic business environment. With a steadfast focus on innovation and global citizenship, JAGSoM is committed to developing future business leaders capable of creating positive societal impact.





The school operates from two campuses - Bangalore (flagship campus since 1995) and Greater Mumbai (started in 2019 at the Vijaybhoomi University), leveraging their strategic locations to foster close ties with industry leaders and enhance the educational experience through real-world engagements.