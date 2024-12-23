Prime Minister Lights Christmas Tree At Umm Al-Jimal Archaeological Site

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Umm al-Jimal, December 23 (Petra) -- Prime Jaafar Hassan lit the Christmas tree at the Umm al-Jimal archaeological site in northeastern Badia, which was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List last July.On Monday, Hassan attended the ceremony organised by the Umm al-Jimal Municipality with the attendance of several ministers, officials, Christian clerics, dignitaries and representatives from the local community and Mafraq.Umm al-Jimal, known as the "Black Oasis" due to the use of black basalt rocks in its architecture, is home to sixteen churches both inside and outside the old town's walls.The site was included on the UNESCO World Heritage List in July 2023 for its historical significance and global value, marking the seventh Jordanian site on the list, joining Petra, Qusayr Amra, Umm al-Rasas, Wadi Rum, Al-Maghtas and As-Salt.In a speech, the mayor of Umm al-Jimal, Hassan Rahiba, highlighted that the lighting of the Christmas tree at this historic site "symbolises Jordan's core values of love, tolerance and peace."Rahiba noted that efforts will be made in partnership with the public, private sectors and civil society to develop a comprehensive plan that encourages investment in the site and enhances its status as a key Jordanian tourist destination.Archimandrite Athanasius Kakish praised His Majesty King Abdullah II for his leadership in fostering unity and support for establishing the Orthodox Baptism Site and gilding the Dome of the Rock's historical decorations.The ceremony was held in cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.