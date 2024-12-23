North America Pick-Up Truck Utility Equipment Analysis: Growth Trends, Market Leaders And Future Forecasts
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pickup Truck Bed & Utility Upfit Equipment in North America 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is an investigation and analysis of manufacturers of pickup truck bed and utility upfit equipment in the United States and Canada, providing estimates of market size for the industry and by equipment type, competitive shares, and outlook.
Pickup Truck Equipment Types
Bedliners Hitches Pickup Truck Shelving Tanks - Transfer, Refueling, Auxiliary Toolbox Tonneau/Truck Bed Covers Truck Bed Slide-outs/Trays Truck Bed Storage Drawers Truck Caps Truck Racks & Headache Racks Winches
Included in the report are historical estimates and trends in market size and growth rates, M&A activity, facility expansions, new product launches, as well as five-year forward forecasts.
Key Topics Covered:
Scope & Method Equipment Types Market Size Estimates: Total, by Equipment Type; by Ownership Type; by Region Market Share Estimates: All Products & Leading Group Companies Market Share Estimates by Equipment Type Recent Developments 5-Year Outlook: Estimated Dollars Key Manufacturer Data
Appendix 1: Excel Database
Equipment Types: Pickup Truck Equipment Types in Scope - Definitions Summary: Market Size Estimates by Equipment Type: Estimated Units & Dollars All Units-Alpha: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units - Alphabetical Order All Dollars-Alpha: All Manufacturers: Estimated Dollars ($ Mill.) - Alphabetical Order All Units-Rank Order: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units - Rank Order All Dollars-Rank Order: All Manufacturers: Estimated Dollars ($ Mill.) - Rank Order Market Share Units-Rank Order: Total Estimated Units - Rank Order Market Share Units-Rank Order: Total Estimated Dollars ($ Mill.) - Rank Order Group Companies-Market Share: Leading Group Companies Market Share Key Mfr. Data: Key Manufacturer Data Historical: 5-Year History by Equipment Type: Dollars ($ Mill.) Outlook: 5-Year Outlook by Equipment Type: Dollars ($ Mill.) Geography: Manufacturers Count, Estimated Units & Dollars by State/Province Bedliners: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units & Dollars: Rank Order: Total Dollars ($ Mill.) Hitches: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units & Dollars: Rank Order: Total Dollars ($ Mill.) Pickup Truck Shelving: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units & Dollars: Rank Order: Total Dollars ($ Mill.) Tanks: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units & Dollars: Rank Order: Total Dollars ($ Mill.) Toolbox: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units & Dollars: Rank Order: Total Dollars ($ Mill.) Tonneau/Truck Bed Covers: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units & Dollars: Rank Order: Total Dollars ($ Mill.) Truck Bed Slide-outs - Trays: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units & Dollars: Rank Order: Total Dollars ($ Mill.) Truck Bed Storage Drawers: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units & Dollars: Rank Order: Total Dollars ($ Mill.) Truck Caps: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units & Dollars: Rank Order: Total Dollars ($ Mill.) Truck Racks: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units & Dollars: Rank Order: Total Dollars ($ Mill.) Winches: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units & Dollars: Rank Order: Total Dollars ($ Mill.)
