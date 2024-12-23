Amazon Web Services (AWS) Tech Activities Company Profile Report 2024 - Digital Transformation Strategies And Innovation Programs
The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: AWS - 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides insights into the Amazon Web Services' tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, investments, and acquisitions.
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is one of the business segments of Inc. It offers more than 200 on-demand Technology services, including storage, internet of things (IoT) compute, database, machine learning, and analytics, among others, from data centers across the world. The company offers services to millions of customers in different domains, including automotive, advertising & marketing, aerospace & satellite, agriculture, education, government, manufacturing, financial services, media & entertainment, healthcare & life sciences, retail, consumer packaged goods, travel & hospitality and energy. In 2023, AWS accounted for 16% of net sales.
The report provides information and insights into AWS' tech activities, including:
Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments and acquisitions. Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. Details of estimated ICT budgets.
Reasons to Buy
Gain insights into AWS' tech operations. Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives. Gain insights into its technology themes under focus. Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, investments and acquisitions.
Key Topics Covered:
Overview Digital Transformation Strategy Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs Technology Focus Technology Initiatives Investments Acquisitions Partnerships, Investments & Acquisitions Map ICT Budget Key Executives
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:
CrowdStrike Upstream Center for Internet Security CIS Antropic Accenture NVIDIA Salesforce Ava Labs Weaveworks Wiliot Databricks Talen Energy DB Best Technologies Fig Wickr DataRow TSO Logic CloudEndure
