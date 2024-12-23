Principled Technologies Quantifies Potential Benefits Of Upgrading To HP Zbook Firefly And Power G11 Pcs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Intel Core Ultra processors integrate central processing unit (CPU), graphics processing unit (GPU), and neural processing unit (NPU) cores into a single chip. But what benefits does this cutting-edge technology bring to users? To help buyers make informed choices, Principled Technologies (PT) compared system performance on current-gen HP ZBook Firefly and Power Mobile Workstation PCs to that of their G10 predecessors.In the first study, PT compared system performance and battery life on an Intel vPro with Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 165H processor-powered 14-inch HP ZBook Firefly 14 G11 Mobile Workstation PC to that of an Intel Core i7-1355U processor-powered G10 model. The second study compared an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 165H processor-powered 16-inch HP ZBook Power 16 G11 Mobile Workstation PC to a 15.6-inch Intel vPro with Intel Core i7-13800H processor-powered G10 model. In both studies, PT used industry-standard benchmarks and AI tools.The Firefly comparison report opens with this statement,“For business, creative, and technical professionals with an eye to the future, investing in an HP ZBook Firefly 14 G11 Mobile Workstation PC can bring many advantages. In our hands-on performance and battery life tests, we found upgrading from a previous-gen G10 to a G11 could lead to shorter render times, stronger performance for critical artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, and longer battery life with better power efficiency.”The Power comparison report concludes with:“With the right team in your corner and the right tools at your fingertips, you can win the productivity race and cross the finish line faster. In head-to-head AI, 3D rendering, and content creation performance comparisons, an HP ZBook Power 16-inch G11 Mobile Workstation PC powered by an Intel vPro with Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 165H raced circles around its predecessor. We found upgrading to the newest Intel Core Ultra processor-powered ZBook Power can help you and your team take a victory lap with image classification tasks, burn rubber while creating an image from a text prompt, and speed 3D graphics rendering tasks.”To learn more, read the Firefly study at and the Power study at , or see a summary video atAbout Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit .

