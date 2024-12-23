Khyber: JUI And ANP Leaders Criticize Government Over Tirah Operation And Displacement Crisis

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) and religious leaders in Khyber district have raised serious concerns over the ongoing operation in Tirah Valley, condemning the for its lack of effective measures to address the displacement and suffering of residents.

In separate press held at Bara Press Club, Abdul Raziq Afridi, district president of the Awami National Party (ANP), and leaders of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), including Maulana Mustaqeem Shah Afridi and Mufti Muhammad Ijaz Shinwari, criticized the provincial government's handling of the situation.

Abdul Raziq Afridi accused the provincial government of signing off on the operation to absolve itself of responsibility, calling it a "failed attempt to escape accountability." He noted the lack of proper arrangements for the displaced families, including housing, healthcare, and education for their children.

He demanded immediate emergency measures for the rehabilitation of displaced persons and warned,“If our demands are not met, the ANP will be forced to launch an indefinite protest against the provincial government.”

To address the ongoing displacement and restore peace in the valley, ANP has formed a representative jirga, comprising local stakeholders, tribal elders, and political leaders. Afridi stated that the jirga would soon work towards achieving a ceasefire and halting further displacements.

JUI leaders, including Maulana Mustaqeem Shah Afridi, reiterated their opposition to the military operation, labeling it ineffective and counterproductive. "Dozens of operations have been conducted before, yet peace remains elusive in Tirah," they said.

Highlighting the plight of the displaced residents, they criticized the provincial government for its "double standards," accusing the Chief Minister of publicly opposing the operation while covertly supporting it.

The JUI leaders also called for an end to operations and advocated for negotiations to resolve the issue. "The cycle of declaring areas cleared, only to have unrest return, must end. Those responsible for enabling militant elements must be held accountable," they added, urging the arrest of individuals allegedly involved in destabilizing the region.

Both parties stressed the need for immediate action to address the humanitarian crisis and restore lasting peace in Tirah Valley.