JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Rings In The New Year With Several Family-Friendly Events And Activities Available Throughout January

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles announces several exclusive events and activities that will ring in the New Year, including the calming yet inspiring tradition of a tea ceremony, an exploration of globally-inspired comfort foods, discovering the Japanese art of flower arranging, and the continuing “Masters of Carpentry: Melding Forest, Skill and Spirit” exhibition, which is slated to close on January 22, 2025.

See below for the list of festive January programming and events:

Tea Tuesdays | Urasenke Tea Ceremony Pop-Up

Dates: Tues., January 7 and Tues., January 14, 2025

Times: 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.*

*Both sessions offer the same program

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Gallery, Level 2

Fee: $23.18 (incl. taxes, etc.)

With the start of the new year, visitors are offered the opportunity to reset their busy lives by attending a live tea tasting demonstration and sweets tea ceremony. Coinciding with the“Masters of Carpentry: Melding Forest, Skill and Spirit” exhibition on select Tuesday afternoons, visitors can experience the taste of Japanese powdered green tea (matcha) and the beauty of the Japanese tea ceremony with experts from the Urasenke school, which is known for its distinctive sense of style and presentation. The calming experience will transport visitors to Japan via the exhibition's larger-than-life replica of the historic Sa-an teahouse, originally designed by 16th-century tea master Sen no Rikyu.

“Under Ninja” | World Premiere Screening and Q&A

Date: Wed., January 8, 2025

Time: 6:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Location: TCL Chinese 6 Theatres

Fee: Free

Attend the North American premiere of TOHO's live-action film "Under Ninja," the highly anticipated adaptation of Kengo Hanazawa's manga series which asks the question – what if Japan's legendary ninja still exist today as a legion of secret agents? Following the film's screening will be an exclusive talk featuring the film's leading stars Kento Yamazaki, celebrated for his role in Netflix's hit series "Alice in Borderland," and Minami Hamabe, fresh from her acclaimed performance in the Academy Award-winning "Godzilla Minus One."

Taste of Home | International Comfort Food

Date: Mon., January 13, 2025

Time: 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Salon, Level 5

Fee: $50 (incl. taxes, etc.)

As part of JAPAN HOUSE LA Foundation's ongoing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Series, 2025 will start with some food for thought, exploring culinary traditions across Japan, Brazil, and Morocco, and how comfort foods can tell stories, spark memories, and connect communities across continents. Following a presentation, guests will enjoy authentic tastes from each culture, creating a journey through global culinary traditions. The DEI Series is sponsored by MUFG.

Ikebana's Festive Expressions

Installation Names + Dates:



Installation by Ikenobo Ikebana Society of Los Angeles: Sat. December 28, 2024 - Thurs., January 2, 2025

Installation by Ohara Ikebana Los Angeles: Thurs., January 2 - Mon., January 6, 2025 Installation by the Sogetsu Ikebana Los Angeles Branch: Thurs., January 9 - Mon., January 13



Times: Mon. - Fri.: 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.; Sat. - Sun.: 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Gallery, Level 2

Fee: Free

Guests are invited to discover the beauty of ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arranging, from early January through mid-January showcasing the artistry of Ikenobo, Ohara, and Sogetsu schools. This fragrant series of displays by each school draws from inspiration including celebrating Western holiday decor and traditional Japanese New Year motifs. Dynamic floral installations that foster understanding of ikebana as a living art form and highlight distinctive styles will create an engaging, seasonally-appropriate welcome to the ongoing“Masters of Carpentry: Melding Forest, Skill and Spirit” exhibition.

UKA | Elevating the Art of Kaiseki

Date: Wed., January 8 through Fri., January 31, 2025

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Restaurant, Level 5

Fee: $450 per person

The newly minted Michelin-starred restaurant, UKA, introduces a special January menu starting Wed., January 8 through Fri., January 31, capturing the auspicious traditions of osechi ryori, Japan's celebratory New Year's cuisine. UKA will present a seasonal interpretation of traditional osechi appetizers, alongside iconic staples including the artfully curated chef's selection sashimi and mouth-watering Ribeye Wagyu steak duo. Guests can choose from two options to enjoy this acclaimed dining experience including: a first seating at 6:30 p.m. to enjoy the full kaiseki experience (this seating is specially priced at $350 per person); or a second seating at 8:30 p.m. for a chef's selection of light bites with paired cocktails.

Exhibition: “ Masters of Carpentry: Melding Forest, Skill and Spirit”

Date: Now through Wed., January 22, 2025

Times: Mon. - Fri.: 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.; Sat. - Sun.: 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Gallery, Level 2

Fee: Free

The exhibition honors Japanese daiku, or master carpenters, the guardians of the timeless traditions and cultural heritage of Japan's wood craft and their harmonious relationship with the forest.

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs – London, Los Angeles, and São Paulo – conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding of Japan in the international community. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is a place for new discoveries, offering experiences that showcase the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs. Occupying two floors at Ovation Hollywood, the second floor features an exhibition gallery and WAZA Shop while the fifth floor offers a variety of programs and events at the multi-purpose hall (Salon) and the library. UKA, a Michelin-starred, multi-course kaiseki restaurant, also offers exclusive dining experiences.

Location: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Website:

