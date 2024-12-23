Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Issues Fresh Measures To Improve Deteriorating Air Quality Check Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mumbai Air Pollution: Three days after the Bombay High Court pulled up the Maharashtra for failing to tackle the air pollution issue, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued immediate measures to control dust and road dust to improve air quality in Mumbai .

The civic body said that it was imperative to take immediate and stringent measures to control dust generated from various construction activities along the road in light of the deteriorating air quality .

On Friday, the Bombay High Court said a pollution-free environment was a constitutional right, saying it was "quite pained" to learn that hardly any effective steps were being taken in the present season.

The BMC has asked officials to ensure extensive mechanical power sweeping machines are used for regular cleaning and dust collection on all major and minor roads.

The officials are also asked to deploy water sprinklers regularly on roads to suppress dust, especially in high-traffic zones and areas prone to dust accumulation.

The BMC has also decided to take immediate action against vehicles if they are found carrying unauthorised or illegal debris or operating without proper coverings or safety measures, which leads to airborne or debris spillage on roads.

The officials have been asked to issue strict instructions to contractors to clear dust, debris, and waste material from roads and conduct frequent inspections of roads and construction activities.

“Strengthen and promote using the Debris-On-Call Service to ensure efficient and timely debris collection and disposal. Monitor debris disposal operations to eliminate unauthorised dumping or accumulation,” said the civic body.

Ensure that all vehicles carrying construction debris or materials have valid permissions and strictly adhere to the conditions stated in the permissions: BMC

The civic body has directed all Assistant Engineers (Solid Waste Management or SWM)) to implement the actions across their respective wards and warned that any lapses in implementing these instructions would be viewed strictly and might lead to disciplinary action.





“Innocent citizens cannot be victims of air pollution and helplessly suffer on such count, due to inaction of the authorities, in taking appropriate, timely and continuous measures,” said the high court.