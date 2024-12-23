Croma Unveils the Superrr Exchange - Trade in Your Old Electronics for Triple the Benefits!

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, December 23, 2024: Croma, India’s largest electronics retailer backed by the Tata group, unveiled its “Superrr Exchange” to begin festivities for the New Year! Superrr Exchange makes it easier for customers to upgrade their old electronics while contributing to a cleaner, greener future. Starting December 21, 2024, Superrr Exchange offers customers three times the regular benefits on exchanging their outdated gadgets for brand-new, energy-efficient devices.



Under Superrr Exchange, customers exchanging select home appliances and a wide range of other electronic devices will enjoy up to 3x exchange benefits and exclusive rewards and discounts on brand-new products. In addition, they can save up to Rs 21,000 when exchanging old laptops and mobiles.



As a part of this universal exchange initiative, customers can walk in with any old device and walk out with any new product. Yes, this means you can exchange your unused old grinder and walk out with a brand-new Smart TV! What’s more, customers with products that no longer work need not feel left out; even these can be dropped off at their nearest Croma store in exchange for a Rs 500 Croma voucher.



Superrr Exchange will run nationwide across all 550+ Croma stores, making it easier than ever for customers in every part of the country to trade in their old devices responsibly. Every Croma store has a designated disposal area, where old electronics are collected before being ethically recycled in partnership with authorised recycle partners.



Shibashish Roy, Chief Executive Officer, Infiniti Retail Ltd. said, “As we welcome the New Year, Superrr Exchange is helping create new beginnings. People aren't just getting new devices when they avail of exchange, they're thinking consciously about buying responsibly. They are also joining a growing movement of people who know that little changes add up to making earth a better place to live.”



In addition to in-store promotions, Croma will spread the word through, social media, outdoor advertising, and other targeted outreach campaigns. By making it more rewarding to upgrade and recycle, Superrr Exchange affirms Croma’s commitment to both its customers and the planet while proving that upgrading to cutting-edge electronics and caring for the environment can go hand in hand. All old electronics will be processed and recycled in an environmentally responsible way.





