Goldmedal Introduces Next-Gen Steam & Dry Irons for a Perfect Ironing Experience

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 23rd December 2024 – Goldmedal Electricals, one of India’s premier Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) brands, recently launched an innovative new line of dry and steam irons. These irons are designed with cutting-edge technology and user-friendly features that bring convenience and precision into everyday routines.



Engineered to meet the diverse ironing needs of Indian households, these new irons offer multiple heat settings for different materials, preventing issues like wrinkles, shrinkages, and burns. The smooth-gliding, non-stick soleplate is designed to enhance ironing efficiency and is also remarkably easy to clean. With a selection of stylish design and colour options, this newly launched range allows users to find an iron that complements their personal taste and adds a touch of sophistication to their lives.



Features of Steam and Dry Irons:

• 360° swivel cord: Both the dry and steam irons feature a 360° swivel cord. It allows for easy manoeuvrability, ensuring hassle-free ironing, without tangling or twisting of the cord.

• Premium non-stick soleplates: The irons are equipped with either a triple-coated or Weilburger non-stick soleplate. It ensures smooth gliding and protects the garments.

• Precision and control: The irons have convenient controls and indicators for precise temperature regulation. Some models also feature dual indicators for power and heating.

• Ergonomic design: The irons are designed with a comfortable grip and ergonomic handles that facilitate efficient maneuvering.

• Five fabric settings: With multiple fabric settings, these irons offer tailored care for all types of garments, from delicate silks to durable cottons, ensuring the perfect amount of heat for each fabric.

• Multiple steam functions (steam iron): The steam iron includes multiple steam functions such as burst, vertical, and continuous steam to tackle even the toughest of wrinkles.

• Anti-drip and anti-calc (steam iron): The anti-drip and anti-calc systems prevent water stains and ensure a longer lifespan for the iron.

• Self-clean (steam iron): The self-cleaning function aids in easy maintenance and helps keep the iron in optimal condition.



Speaking about the new range of irons, Mr. Bishan Jain, Director, Goldmedal, said, “Our new range of dry and steam irons embodies our commitment to delivering modern, user-centric solutions for Indian households. Thoughtfully crafted, these irons combine convenience, efficiency, and gentle fabric care, making them an indispensable addition to every home. Designed with the needs of today’s families in mind, they offer a seamless ironing experience that respects your time and enhances your daily routine.”



The new range of dry and steam irons is now available in Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Punjab, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh. These products will soon be launched across India, with prices starting at just Rs. 1,199/-







