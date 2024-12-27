Top 6 OTT Releases This Week: Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 To Your Fault Know Movies, Series To Watch This Weekend

(MENAFN- Live Mint) OTT releases this week: A variety of movies and web series have debuted on streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and more from December 23 to 29, offering plenty of options for binge-watching and celebrate as the year comes to an end.

1. Singham Again - Prime Video

The latest instalment of Rohit Shetty's beloved action-packed cop universe released on Prime today i.e. December 27. Ajay Devgn reprises his role as DCP Bajirao Singham and also starrs Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film is a mass entertainment for family time. The film gained lot of appreciation from audiene and gained great numbers at the box office. As per Sacnilk report, the film's worldwide earnings reached ₹372.41 crore gross with ₹297.41 crore gross earned in India.

2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 - Netflix

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 marked the biggest opening of Kartik Aaryan's career. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also features Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri. A major hit in India, the movie centers around paranormal events connected to the haunted legacy of Manjulika.

3. Squid Games Season 2

South Korean dystopian survival thriller 'Squid Game' released on Netlfix on December 26. The plot of the second season revolves around Squid Game winner, who returns and joins the game again to take revenge on the Front Man and end the game.

3. Squid Games Season 2





Spanish romantic film, Your Fault, based on Mercedes Ron's popular novel, will premiere on December 27 on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform recently shared the official poster on Instagram, teasing fans with the question,“Will their love endure through it all?”