Samantha Ruth Prabhu Craves This Simple Thing In A Busy World

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared that all she needs in a busy world is the quiet of a simple life.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt glimpse into her holiday mood with a series of serene photos. Samantha paused to embrace the simple joys of life, reminding fans of the beauty in slowing down.

Sharing the images, she wrote:“Maybe it's fine to just sit and stare. Maybe the hustle can wait for a while. Maybe all you need in a busy world is the quiet of a simple life. Maybe having no plan is part of the plan...To wander, to wonder, just because you can. Happy Holidays.”

In the candid shots, the 'Oo Antava' star appears relaxed and at peace, embodying the spirit of the holidays-a time to step back, cherish the quiet, and find joy in the little things.

Interestingly, fans were quick to applaud her mindful perspective, flooding the comments with heart emojis. Many shared how Samantha's words encouraged them to slow down and appreciate the present moment.

One fan commented,“Sometimes it just feels like you are lagging, but you don't feel like doing anything. No one tells us it's fine to take time, but instead, we are constantly being told to rush. Thank you so much, Sam. Needed this. @samantharuthprabhuoffl.”

Another wrote,“Thank you, @samantharuthprabhuoffl, for showing us the importance of slowing down! Keeping calm and enjoying the present in this noisy world.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Samantha was most recently seen in the spy action-thriller series“Citadel: Honey Bunny”, alongside Varun Dhawan. Directed by Raj and DK, the show featured Prabhu in the role of a spy.

The first season of“Citadel” starred Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. In“Citadel: Honey Bunny,” the series follows Dhawan and Prabhu as they portray the younger versions of Chopra's parents. The series premiered on November 7.