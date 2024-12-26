Souq Waqif Truffle Exhibition And Auction Kicks Off

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) The second edition of Souq Waqif Truffle and Auction kicked off on Thursday in the eastern square of Souq Waqif. Authorities expect a significant increase in quantities in the coming weeks as the truffle harvesting season peaks in countries like Algeria, Libya, Iraq, Tunisia, and Iran. The current truffles are coming from Saudi Arabia and Algeria. The auction begins at 8am.

