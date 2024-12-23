'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato': Winter Homecoming Festival Volume 1 Starts January 1-3

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Return to Your“Hometown” During the Year-End and New Year Holidays! Volume 1: New Year's Limited Mochi Tossing & Naruto Greeting

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The popular attraction "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" at the Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park's Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori" in Japan, will host the "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato: Winter Homecoming Festival" during the year-end and New Year holidays, allowing returning ninjas to enjoy their "hometown" once again. As part of Volume 1, the "New Year's Limited Mochi Tossing & Naruto Greeting" event will take place from January 1 (Wednesday) to January 3 (Friday), exclusively during the New Year's holiday period.

Celebrate the New Year at Shinobi-Zato! The three-day event will feature various exciting activities, including the Naruto Greeting event, a rock-paper-scissors tournament, and the annual "New Year's Limited Mochi Tossing Event." With events scheduled throughout the day, visitors can enjoy a festive atmosphere with family and friends, marking a grand start to 2025.

The "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato: Winter Homecoming Festival" will offer additional activities throughout the winter holiday period. Further details on upcoming events will be announced in due course.

■Overview of 'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato: Winter Homecoming Festival' Volume 1

Event duration: Wednesday, January 1st to Friday, January 3rd, 2025

Event location: In front of Hokage Rock, within the "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" attraction

Event details:

1. "Naruto Greeting Event" – 12:00 p.m.

A special greeting event where visitors can take commemorative photos with Naruto Uzumaki.

2. "New Year's Limited Mochi Tossing Event" – 2:00 p.m.

Participants will have the chance to collect mochi, which can be exchanged for luxurious prizes!

Join the mochi tossing event to grab as many mochi as possible!

3.“Rock-Paper-Scissors Tournament" – 4:00 p.m.

Challenge Naruto Uzumaki in a rock-paper-scissors match! Winners will receive original "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" merchandise.

Price: Free

*A separate admission ticket is required to enter the attraction.

c2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

