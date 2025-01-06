عربي


Qatari Aid Plane Arrives In Damascus Within Air Bridge To Support Syrians

1/6/2025 2:00:29 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA


Damascus: A Qatari armed forces plane carrying aid, has landed at Damascus International Airport.

The 23 tons of food and shelter aid continues the Qatar-operated air bridge to provide relief and address Syrians' humanitarian conditions.

The third to touch down at Damascus Airport and the eighth within the Qatari air bridge, the aircraft affirms the State of Qatar's great interest and full support for Syrian people.

The Peninsula

