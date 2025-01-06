Bihar: Woman Granted Indian Citizenship Under CAA After 40 Years

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 6 (IANS) The Indian has granted citizenship to Sumitra Prasad alias Rani Saha, a woman who had been living in Bihar's Ara city for 40 years.

This marks the first instance in Bihar of citizenship being granted under the provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and related rules.

Sumitra, who resides on Chitra Toli Road in Ara and runs a grocery shop, has been living in India on a visa since 1985.

Her journey to citizenship has been long and challenging, involving numerous visits to stations and embassies over the decades.

Her citizenship was finally approved under the State Level Empowered Committee as per sub-rule (1) of Rule 11A of the Citizenship Rules, 2009, and Rule 13A.

Sumitra's life story is deeply intertwined with historical events.

At the age of five in 1970, she left for her aunt's home in what was then undivided Pakistan (East Pakistan, later Bangladesh).

She completed her education there, but the geopolitical landscape changed after Bangladesh's independence on December 16, 1971.

In January 1985, Sumitra returned to India and reunited with her family in the Katihar district of Bihar.

Soon after, on March 10, 1985, she married Parmeshwar Prasad and settled in Ara.

She has since raised her family there, having three daughters: Priyanka, Priyadarshini, and Aishwarya.

Unfortunately, in 2010, her husband passed away due to bone cancer, leaving her as the sole breadwinner for her family.

Expressing her gratitude to Prime Minister Modi's government, Sumitra said: "When I was five years old, I went to my aunt's house in Bangladesh. By the time I returned to India in 1985, Bangladesh had been established as a separate nation. I have lived here ever since, but only now have I received citizenship. I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government for it."

Sumitra's journey to Indian citizenship has been marked by decades of struggle, uncertainty, and resilience.

Living on a visa for more than 40 years in Ara, Bihar, she endured constant challenges, from bureaucratic hurdles to societal pressures, before finally being granted Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Sumitra revealed the relentless difficulties she faced while living on a visa.

She had to navigate complex and time-consuming procedures every year, frequently visiting police stations and embassies.

Local residents often threatened her with deportation to Bangladesh, and she was repeatedly warned about potential jail time.

In 2023, delays in renewing her visa led to her being called to the Arah town police station and asked to return to Bangladesh.

For the past three visa renewals, Sumitra had to travel to Kolkata, which added to her burden.

In 2024, while applying for her visa extension in Kolkata, Sumitra and her family were informed about the provisions of the CAA.

Her youngest daughter, Aishwarya Prasad, took the initiative to begin the application process in October 2024.

Despite the family's prolonged struggles, Aishwarya remained determined and completed the process, securing citizenship for her mother.

Sumitra's late husband, Parmeshwar Prasad, ran a home appliance shop in Ara to support their family.

Following his death in 2010, the family's struggles intensified.

Of Sumitra's three daughters -- two are married, while the youngest, Aishwarya, currently takes care of her.

Sumitra was unable to access basic government services such as an Aadhaar card, ration card or gas connection due to her visa status.

The family is elated with the citizenship approval.

Aishwarya expressed relief, saying: "My mother was deprived of all government facilities for so many years. Now, we can finally prepare all her documents and access benefits like Aadhaar, ration cards, and gas connections. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the lack of a visa extension caused immense worry, but this citizenship has brought us relief."