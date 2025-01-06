Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Mourn Martyrdom Of Security Personnel In Bijapur Maoist Attack

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed grief over the killing of security personnel in a gruesome Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh on Monday.

Eight District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans and one driver lost their lives after their vehicle was blown up by Maoists using an IED in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the cowardly Naxalite attack in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, which led to the martyrdom of several of our and a vehicle driver," Rahul Gandhi wrote in Hindi on X.

"I pay my heartfelt tribute to the martyrs and wish a speedy recovery to the injured soldiers. In this difficult time, my thoughts are with the grieving families. The entire nation stands united against terrorism and violence. The increasing martyrdom of soldiers raises serious questions about the government's ability to maintain national security," said Rahul in the post.

Priyanka Gandhi also wrote a message in Hindi and posted on X, "The news of the martyrdom of a large number of soldiers in the Naxalite attack in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh is deeply saddening. The entire nation stands united against terrorism and condemns it in the strongest terms. May God grant peace to the departed souls. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving families. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured."

At least nine people, including eight jawans from the Dantewada District Reserve Guard (DRG), were killed when their vehicle was targeted by Naxals in an IED blast in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, on Monday.

The incident happened just days after five insurgents were killed in an encounter between security forces and Maoists in Bastar. Initially, four rebels were found dead on Sunday, and one more body was recovered later.