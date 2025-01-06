Filipino Iconic Rock Band Rivermaya To Play Doha In February

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Legendary Filipino rock Rivermaya announced on their social handles that part of their final reunion Middle East tour will take place at Qatar National Center (QNCC) on February 7.

The band boasts great popularity in the Philippines, and is known for hit songs like 214, Kisapmata, and Elesi.

No information is presently available on ticket purchases.