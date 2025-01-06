Filipino Iconic Rock Band Rivermaya To Play Doha In February
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula online
Doha, Qatar: Legendary Filipino rock band Rivermaya announced on their social media handles that part of their final reunion Middle East tour will take place at Qatar National convention Center (QNCC) on February 7.
The band boasts great popularity in the Philippines, and is known for hit songs like 214, Kisapmata, and Elesi.
No information is presently available on ticket purchases.
