Katara International Exhibition For Kahraman Kicks Off Tomorrow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha,Qatar: The activities of the fifth edition of the Katara International for Kahraman, organized by the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara), will kick off on Tuesday and will continue until Jan. 10 with the participation of exhibitors from 14 countries presenting a wide range of unique and rare amber exhibits.

The exhibition, which is the largest of its kind in the Middle East and the second largest in the world after the international exhibition in Poland, highlights the importance of amber as part of the cultural and industrial heritage, and witnesses the organization of workshops and educational activities to introduce the public to the history and benefits of this precious stone.

The exhibition is also considered an ideal platform for exchanging experiences between participants and enhancing cooperation to develop the amber industry locally and globally.

The fifth edition of the exhibition provides a valuable opportunity to view the latest exhibits, products and technologies used in amber and to learn about the latest designs and finest innovations in its industry and crafts that combine heritage, authenticity, modernity and creativity, as the participating pavilions include high-quality, beautiful and well-crafted products that highlight the expertise and creativity of leading designers in the world of amber.

This year's exhibition is expected to witness fierce competition among participating pavilions from leading amber-producing countries, showcasing dozens of global companies and brands within this sector.

Since its launch in 2019, the exhibition has aimed to maintain its distinction as the first specialized amber event in Qatar and the second largest global amber exhibition after the one held in Poland.

This event underscores Kataras position as a global cultural hub that bridges heritage and modernity, attracting amber enthusiasts and experts from around the world.



Katara recently opened the Katara Amber Center, a prominent landmark that features a variety of amber items, including prayer beads from diverse sources and various-sized artistic pieces. The center also displays amber paintings and raw amber stones ready for shaping.

