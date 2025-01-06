Oil Hits Highest Since October

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Oil prices hovered at their highest since October on Monday as investors eyed the impact on global demand from colder weather in the Northern Hemisphere and Beijing's economic stimulus measures.

Brent futures rose 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $76.66 a barre, after settling on Friday at its highest since October 14.

US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 22 cents, or 0.3%, at $74.18 a barrel after closing on Friday at its highest since October 11.