Tariq Anwar Slams Kumar Vishwas For 'Ramayana' Remark Targeting Shatrughan Sinha's Family

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) Lok Sabha MP Tariq Anwar on Monday criticised renowned poet Kumar Vishwas for his controversial remarks about veteran and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shatrughan Sinha, stating that Vishwas should refrain from commenting on someone's personal life.

Vishwas had took a veiled jibe regarding Sinha's daughter's interfaith marriage, and remarked,“Teach your children Ramayana. Otherwise, it might happen that while your house is named 'Ramayana,' someone else may take away the Lakshmi of your home."

Though Vishwas did not directly name Shatrughan Sinha, his comments were widely seen as a reference to Sinha's house called 'Ramayana' and his daughter Sonakshi Sinha's marriage to Zaheer Iqbal.

Speaking to IANS, Tariq Anwar expressed his disapproval, saying, "Vishwas is an educated poet, and as a poet, he should not make personal comments like this. It is inappropriate to interfere in someone's private life."

Vishwas elaborated on his remarks, suggesting that people should teach their children about the values of the Ramayana and the names of characters like Sita's sisters and Lord Ram's brothers, warning in a cryptic manner about the consequences of not doing so. His words were perceived by many as an indirect comment on the Sinha family's interfaith union.

Besides, Anwar also reacted to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Pragati Yatra, which began on Monday

Anwar questioned the effectiveness of the 20-year rule under Kumar, pointing to issues like high unemployment, migration, poverty, and the lack of significant progress in Bihar.

"If there had been any achievements in these 20 years, or if there had been any investments or industries to provide employment, then the 'Pragati Yatra' would make sense," Anwar stated.

The Pragati Yatra is a state-wide tour initiated by Nitish Kumar to review progress and interact with the people. The first phase began on Monday and will run until December 28, and the second phase will begin on January 4, covering six districts including Gopalganj, Siwan, Chhapra, Darbhanga, Madhubani, and Samastipur.