Container ship tilts on side at Ambarli port in Istanbul

(MENAFN) A container ship named AMNAH, flying the Comoros flag, tilted on its side at Ambarli port in Istanbul, Türkiye, as confirmed by the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry in a statement on Monday. The incident raised immediate concerns for the safety of the crew onboard and the potential environmental impact, prompting swift action from the authorities.



Upon the ship's tilt, emergency response teams were quickly mobilized to evacuate the crew. According to reports from the local Milliyet newspaper, 10 crew members were rescued by the emergency teams, while five others managed to swim to shore. One of the individuals sustained minor injuries during the incident and was promptly taken to a hospital for treatment. Fortunately, the injuries were not life-threatening.



In addition to prioritizing human safety, the authorities were also focused on preventing environmental damage. Floating barriers were placed around the vessel to contain any potential oil spills or other pollutants that could arise from the accident. These measures were part of a broader environmental protection strategy implemented to minimize the impact on the surrounding area.



The Transport and Infrastructure Ministry confirmed that cleanup operations and salvage efforts are currently ongoing. These efforts are being coordinated under the guidance of the port administration, with specialized teams working to stabilize the ship and prevent any further damage. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely to ensure both the safety of the crew and the protection of the environment throughout the recovery process.

