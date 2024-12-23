Minister Of Jal Shakti, C.R. Patil, Inaugurates Climate Smart Agro-Textile Demonstration Center In Navsari, Gujarat

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) of Textiles, in collaboration with the Synthetic & Art Silk Mills' Research Association (SASMIRA) launched Climate Smart Agro-Textile Demonstration Center in Navsari, Gujarat, in the presence of Shri C.R. Patil, Hon'ble of Jal Shakti, of India.



This demonstration center represents a significant step forward in promoting the adoption of Agro-Textiles as transformative solutions for India's agricultural sector. These are designed to educate and empower farmers, features live demonstrations of Agro-Textile products, their applications, and practical training modules to help integrate these innovations into daily farming practices. Spread across 15,000 sq. meters, the center will be maintained by SASMIRA for three years, covering eight crop cycles. The facility includes live applications of Agro-Textile technologies such as Shade nets (par-perfect, photo-selective, and vertical farming applications), Medicinal nurseries, Vermicomposting under shade nets, Ground covers (natural and HDPE), Pond liners and crop covers.



Shri C.R. Patil, in his inaugural address, emphasised the critical role of Agro-Textiles in improving crop productivity, conserving resources, and enabling sustainable farming. He urged farmers to visit the demonstration center and integrate Agro-Textile technologies into their practices for enhanced agricultural outcomes.



This initiative aligns with the Ministry's vision of promoting technical textiles under the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM) and advancing India's agriculture sector towards sustainable and innovative solutions. The demonstration center is equipped with IoT-based monitoring systems to track real-time conditions, crop yield, and growth performance. Additionally, the center will host approved seminars at regular intervals to educate farmers and stakeholders.



Shri Raghavjibhai Patel, Cabinet Minister of Agriculture, assured full state support for the initiative and suggested organizing meetings with state governments to expand the adoption of Agro-Textiles. Dr. Z.P. Patel, Vice Chancellor of Navsari Agricultural University, expressed his enthusiasm for the demonstration center's potential to bridges the gap between academia and real-world farming, equipping farmers with the knowledge and tools needed to increase productivity while conserving resources. Shri Rajeev Saxena, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Textile highlighted the Ministry's commitment to encouraging the adoption of technical textiles in agriculture.

