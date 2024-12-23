Russian Army Uses Small Infantry Groups In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian are using small infantry groups in the area of responsibility of the“Kharkiv” military operation.

This was reported on television by the spokesman for the“Kharkiv” military operation Yevhen Romanov, Ukrinform reports.

“Basically, they [the occupiers] are trying to get close to the positions of Ukrainian defenders using small infantry groups. This is done at night or under the cover of rain, snow or fog. They have not been moving in columns for a long time. Sometimes there are mechanized assaults, but this equipment is detected in time and destroyed at the far frontiers,” Romanov said.

He also spoke about the occupiers' use of former prisoners and conscripts.

“They [the enemy] are learning where they can use former prisoners, conscripts or inexperienced fighters. They send them forward in the so-called meat assaults, and if they have some success somewhere, then more experienced Russians enter the battle. This is their tactic,” the spokesman said.

As reported, in the Kharkiv sector, the occupants stormed positions seven times in the areas of Hoptivka, Hlyboke, Vysoka Yaruga, Bugruvatky and Starytsia yesterday.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine