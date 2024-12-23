Senior Stallion D Shajei Wins Gold Galerida Best Senior Mare

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The fourth and final day of Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club's (QREC) 4th Doha B International Horse Show saw exciting contests in a combination of beauty, grace and power as top horses jostled for top championship prizes at the outdoor arena of Qatar Equestrian Federation yesterday.

D Shajei, owned by Hajas Hajlan Al Hajlan, claimed the top honours as the best in Senior Stallions Championship and being awarded by the international jury.

Al Thumama Stud's Galerida won gold in the Senior Mares Championship.

In the Junior Colts Championship, AJ Tayam, owned by Nasser Mohammed Al Hajri, won gold while Mzoon Al Diriyah, owned by Mesfer Mohammed Al Hajri, won gold in the Junior Fillies' Championship class.

Azzam Umm Aludham, owned by Nasser Mohammed MA Al Hajri, won gold as the best Yearling Colts while the gold among Yearling Fillies went to SAA Deem, owned by Sulaiman Abdullah Sulaiman Alajmi.

While Engineer Nasser Mohammed Al Hajri, owner of Umm Aludham Stud, honoured the winners of Senior Stallions Class, Hamad Saif Al Kuwari, Head of General Services and Facilities at QREC, awarded the winners of Senior Mares Championship and Yearling Colts Championship.

Sheikh Nawaf bin Nasser Al Thani, owner of Al Nasser Stud, awarded the Juniors Fillies' Championship winners.

Saad Ali Al Kubaisi, QREC's Deputy Show Director, honoured winners of the Junior Colts Championship.

Championship Results

Senior Stallions

Gold: D Shajei owned by Hajas Hajlan Al Hajlan; Silver: Areeb Al Nasser owned by Rashid Faraj Al Marri; Bronze: Fakhir BHM owned by Dr. Nagham Sehaim Fahad Aldabbous.

Senior Mares

Gold: Galerida of Al Thumama Stud; Silver: D Fala of Al Salem Stud; Bronze: DA Magic Moment owned by Nasser Mohammed Mesfer Al Hajri.

Junior Colts

Gold: AJ Tayam owned by Nasser Mohammed Al Hajri; Silver: Omeir Al Sraiya of Al Sraiya Stud; Bronze: Bahi Al Jaham of Al Jaham Stud.

Junior Fillies

Gold: Mzoon Al Diriyah owned by Mesfer Mohammed Al Hajri; Silver: Resalah Al Khasab of Aljumail Stud; Bronze: Joud Al Hamad owned by Sheikh Hamad Khaled Hamad Alsabah.

Yearling Colts

Gold: Azzam Umm Aludham owned by Nasser Mohammed MA Al Hajri; Silver: Lazzaz Al Bariq owned by Franklyn Delano Hollloman Jr; Bronze: Moth'hel Al Hawajer owned by Abdulaziz Soud Faraj Almutairi.

Yearling Fillies

Gold: SAA Deem owned by Sulaiman Abdullah Sulaiman Alajmi; Silver: BG Eman of Al Suwaida Farm; Bronze: Asma Aljassimya of Al Thamer Stud.