The 12th Annual Saudi Trade Finance Summit Concludes with Resounding Success

(MENAFN- The Revelation Consultancy DMCC) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The 12th Annual Saudi Trade Finance (STF) Summit that took place in Riyadh on November 6-7, 2024, brought together the Kingdom’s brightest minds and industry leaders in trade finance, treasury, and economic growth for two days of insightful discussions, networking, and collaboration. With a diverse lineup of speakers, delegates, and exhibitors, the summit addressed pressing issues in trade finance, technology adoption, and the evolving ecosystem.



Participants from the public sector, banks and financial institutions as well as finance leaders from the private sector applauded the summit emphasising the need for capacity building and knowledge sharing to address challenges in the global trade ecosystem and capitalize on growth opportunities in the region.



Industry leaders lauded the 12th Annual Saudi Trade Finance (STF) Summit for its impactful agenda, high-caliber attendees, and exceptional organization. Ahmad Alalawi, Head of GTRF Origination and Advisory, Saudi Awwal Bank expressed his appreciation on the agenda, “Every year we see different and different delegates within this event. It is really prestigious…. connecting us with our clients and to see what exactly is happening in the market.”



Praising the 12th Annual Saudi Trade Finance (STF) Summit for its exceptional standards and consistent value to the industry Syed Hassan Javed, Group Head of Global Transaction Banking Sales, Gulf International Bank said, “The 12th Annual Saudi Trade Finance (STF) Summit has proved to be extremely beneficial for us time and again. I think the quality of the event, the overall customization, the preparations were spot on. I think it's probably the best whatever we see, you know as far as the other events are concerned.”



Finance Heads of companies attending were also impressed and satisfied with the outcomes from The 12th Annual Saudi Trade Finance (STF) Summit. Atef Fouad Ibrahim, CFO, Watania Steel observes, “I used to attend the past 6 or 7 years and every year just being with the trends in the market. It’s always well-organized and adds value for us as CFOs in Riyadh and finance teams in general.”



Homam Bin Abdulaziz Hashem, Chief Executive Officer at SMEs Loan Guarantee Program Kafalah concurred, “As a program that has empowered SMEs for over 18 years, Kafalah values events like this that foster collaboration, share knowledge, and inspire growth. I would rate the summit a 9 out of 10 for its excellence and look forward to its future editions becoming even more impactful with stronger collaborations with government entities like Ex-Im Bank.”

Majed Abugu’aed, Head of Trade Finance, Alinma Bank agreed, “A lot of connections has been made in regard to multiple projects within the bank. Not just limited to trade products but also involving cash management, account opening and other potential clients. The quality has been great and we are looking forward to more.”



That’s not all! The event concluded with the prestigious STF Awards that recognized and highlighted the achievements of CFOs and banks from across the Kingdom who contributed towards the growth of the financial landscape in the region. BSF, Saudi Awwal Bank, Alinma Bank, GIB, BinDawood Holdings, Rawabi Holdings and many more emerged as winners and walked away with the coveted award.



Sidh NC, Director of QnA International, the organizer of the summit, summed up the outcomes, "The 12th Annual Saudi Trade Finance Summit has been a phenomenal success, bringing together key stakeholders to discuss transformative ideas and foster collaboration in trade finance and beyond. The enthusiasm and insights shared by participants, the attendance of C-level executives some speaking and in panel discussions reinforce our commitment to making the summit a leading platform for driving impactful conversations and partnerships in the region. We look forward to an even more dynamic event next year, aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom's growth aspirations."





MENAFN23122024004885011196ID1109022793