Ticket Sales For PSG Vs AS Monaco Trophée Des Champions Clash In Qatar To Be Launched Today

Doha, Qatar: Starting today, December 23, 2024, fans around the world will be able to purchase tickets for Trophée des Champions Visit Qatar, which will see McDonald's champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on French Cup winners and Ligue 1 runners-up AS Monaco on January 5, 2025, at 974 in Qatar's capital, Doha.

The Local Organizing Committee for Football Events has announced that tickets will be available for purchase from and priced at QR80 for Category 1 and QR30 for Category 2. Fans will be allowed to purchase upto 10 tickets per person. A number of accessible seating options will be available for disabled supporters. Fans are reminded to purchase tickets only from the official site to avoid any potential issues such as counterfeit or invalid tickets. Further information can be found on the official ticket sales page.

The match will kick-off at 7:30pm local time (5:30pm CET) and see some of the world's best players take to the field at Stadium 974, one of Qatar's iconic venues that was built for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The 40,000-capacity venue recently hosted two successful matches at the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024.

The one-off fixture that recognizes the best team in France is being organized by the Local Organizing Committee for Football Events and supported as a title sponsor by Visit Qatar, the main marketing and promotional arm of Qatar Tourism.

The one-off fixture follows a host of successful sporting events that Qatar has hosted over the last two decades, including the FIFA World Cup, FIFA Arab Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, Gulf Cup, IAAF Athletic World Championships, Asian Games, Italian Super Coppa and many more. The country boasts some of the best sporting infrastructure in the world as well as operational expertise amongst its Local Organizing Committee teams and national sporting institutions.