UN official accuses Israel of violating all war rules in Gaza

(MENAFN) Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), declared on Sunday that Israel has violated every rule of war in the Gaza Strip.



Lazzarini pointed to ongoing in the region, which have persisted for 14 months, describing the recent escalation as particularly dire.



“Escalation over the past 24 hours. More civilians are reported killed and injured,” he wrote on X. “Attacks on schools and hospitals have been commonplace. The world must not become numb. All wars have rules. All of those rules have been broken.”



Calling for an immediate halt to the violence, Lazzarini stressed that a cease-fire in Gaza is "long overdue" and urged action to safeguard civilian lives.



Israel’s campaign in Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, has resulted in the deaths of over 45,200 people, predominantly women and children.



Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.



Additionally, Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

