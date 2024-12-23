Esman Community In Sumy Region Twice Comes Under Russian Fire Monday Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Monday, December 23, Russian invaders twice shelled the Esman community in Sumy region, located close to the border.

The regional military administration reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

"This morning, the Russians twice shelled the Esman community. Five mortar explosions were recorded," the statement reads.

Earlier, the administration noted that Ukraine's Defense Forces downed 12 Russian kamikaze drones over the region overnight Monday.

Power line, households affected amid Russian drone attack in Kyiv region

According to the officials, since the beginning of the year, air defense units operating across the region have intercepted 756 Russian drones.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the night and morning hours of Sunday, December 22, enemy troops four times shelled settlements in Sumy region close to the Ukrainian-Russian border.

Illustrative photo