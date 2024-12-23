Hayat Tahrir Al-Shamleader Jolani Meets Turkish And Lebanese Officials, Wears Tie

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, the leader of the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, recently met with Hakan Fidan, Turkey's foreign minister, and Walid Jumblatt, the leader of the Druze community in Lebanon, in Damascus. Jolani's change in appearance, including wearing a tie during these meetings, has drawn significant attention.

The behavior and actions of the leader of Tahrir al-Sham, whose group seized control of Damascus two weeks ago, ending over five decades of Assad family rule in Syria, are being closely scrutinized by countries and international organizations due to his past.

Jolani, who now goes by his real name, Ahmad Shara, previously told BBC News that he does not intend to turn Syria into another version of Afghanistan and that he believes in educating women and girls.

Recently, this Islamist leader appointed a woman to oversee women's affairs in Syria's interim government.

Additionally, the education minister of the interim government announced that girls would continue their education in schools without restrictions, and the gender segregation policy in middle school and beyond would remain unchanged, just as it was during Assad's rule. The Syrian people view their country's political future with cautious optimism and concern.

The United Nations, European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, Turkey, and many other countries recognize Tahrir al-Sham as a terrorist organization.

Recently, the U.S. government announced that it would remove the $10 million reward for Jolani's capture after an American delegation met with him in Damascus.

With the fall of the secular government in Syria's diverse society, many are concerned that Islamist control over the country may lead to human rights violations, particularly against women, and the marginalization of religious and ethnic minorities in Syria.

Jolani's shift in approach, particularly his statements on women's rights and education, raises questions about the future direction of his group and Syria as a whole. While he projects a more moderate image compared to his past, many are skeptical of the long-term intentions of Tahrir al-Sham, especially given the group's past affiliations with al-Qaeda and its terrorist activities.

Syria's complex political landscape, now shaped by Islamist groups, continues to evolve, and the concerns regarding human rights violations and the treatment of women and minorities highlight the challenges that lie ahead. The international community will likely continue to monitor the situation closely, balancing diplomatic engagements with a commitment to human rights.

