“Contours Of Delhi” Painting Exhibition By Soumen Dutta Inaugurated At 17Th Global Film Festival Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – The 17th Global Festival Noida (GFFN) witnessed the inauguration of an exquisite painting titled“Contours of Delhi” by renowned artist Soumen Dutta. The exhibition, held at Marwah Studios Film City, Noida, captured the essence and vibrancy of Delhi through masterful strokes and intricate designs, providing a visual treat for art enthusiasts and festival attendees.



Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, inaugurated the exhibition and expressed his appreciation for the initiative, emphasizing the festival's commitment to promoting all forms of art.“We believe in celebrating and nurturing creativity across all disciplines, and fine arts are an integral part of this mission. With the establishment of the AAFT School of Fine Arts, we are furthering this commitment. Soumen Dutta is a class painter, and his work beautifully showcases the artistic spirit of Delhi. I am also delighted to see our fine arts students displaying their remarkable creations alongside this exhibition,” Marwah stated.



The inauguration was graced by several distinguished guests and dignitaries, including: Aroon Bakshi, Renowned Actor & Singer, Ashok Tyagi, Festival Director, Aji Fatoumatta Joof, First Secretary, High Commission of Gambia, Gemma Haines, Counsellor, High Commission of Australia, Shiva Uppal, Public Diplomacy Officer, High Commission of Australia, Conrad Nanakajo Asidu, First Secretary, High Commission of Ghana, Abhay Dalakoti, Renowned Director, G D Mehta, Members of Motion Picture's Association and Joginder Mahajan, Members of Motion Picture's Association.



Speaking on the occasion, Soumen Dutta expressed his gratitude to the organizers and attendees for their support.“It is an honor to present my work at such a prestigious platform. Contours of Delhi reflects my journey through the city's landscapes, culture, and heritage,” he shared.



The exhibition not only showcased Soumen Dutta's outstanding talent but also featured paintings by emerging artists from the AAFT School of Fine Arts, reflecting the festival's ethos of encouraging new talent and providing a platform for creative expression.



The“Contours of Delhi” exhibition was a highlight of the 17th Global Film Festival, further enhancing its reputation as a celebration of art, culture, and creativity.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143