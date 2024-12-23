Pasta And Couscous Market Poised To Grow From $25.62 Billion In 2024 To $36.49 Billion By 2034, Driven By A 3.6% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pasta and Couscous Industry

Increasing Demand for Gluten-free and High Nutrient-rich Content Products to Benefit Manufacturers of Pasta and Couscous: Fact Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Revenue from the global Pasta and Couscous is projected to reach US$ 25.62 billion in 2024, as revealed in a newly published analysis by Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. The market has been forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2024 to 2034.Increasing demand for high-protein content and gluten-free pasta is being seen in many parts of the world, which is generating remunerative opportunities for manufacturers of pasta and couscous. Changing lifestyles and significant changes in food consumption patterns are pushing the demand for convenient food products. Moreover, easy availability of raw materials such as barley, wheat, maize, rice, and others required for producing pasta and couscous is resulting in their increased sales and consumption.Growing preference for couscous is attributed to its increased consumption as a healthy ingredient due to its antioxidant properties, which are believed to help fight inflammation in the body and control cholesterol levels. North America will remain in pole position as far as regional market shares are concerned, with East Asia not too far behind.Click to Request a Sample of this Report for Additional Market InsightsKey Takeaway from Pasta and Couscous Market Study:Global sales of pasta and couscous are projected to reach US$ 36.49 billion by the end of 2034. Worldwide demand for couscous is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 3.5% and reach a market value of US$ 19.26 billion by 2034.North America is approximated to account for a share of 24.3% of the global market by 2034-end. Fresh/chilled pasta and couscous are forecasted to account for 45.6% share of global market revenue by the end of 2034.Sales of pasta and couscous in South Korea are analyzed to rise at 4.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. The market in Japan is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% through 2034.“Investing in producing more nutritious and distinctive flavored pasta and couscous will be a path that companies can take going ahead to bolster their market position,” says Fact analyst.Rising Preference for Fresh/Chilled Pasta and Couscous for Their Soft Texture and Authentic Experience:Worldwide demand for fresh/chilled pasta and couscous is forecasted to accelerate at 4.1% CAGR and reach a market worth of US$ 16.64 billion by 2034. Growing preference for this kind of pasta is attributed to the convenience aspect of its consumption. It can be stored for a longer duration and its softer texture makes it a popular choice among end users who are looking to get an authentic dining experience.Key Market Players:Some of the leading manufacturers of pasta and couscous are Hain Celestial Group Inc., Pastificio Antonio Pallante S.R.L., Valeo Foods Group Limited, Pasta Foods Ltd., Ebro Foods S.A., Nestle S.A., ITC Foods Limited, Weikfield Foods Pvt. Ltd., US Durum Products Ltd., and Valeo Foods Group Limited.Country-wise Insights:It is projected that by the end of 2034, North America will account for 24.3% of global market revenue. There are a lot of prospects for market players in the region because of the growing interest in healthy eating and the consumption of multicultural food, which is a major trend in the pasta and couscous industry that should be followed in other areas as well.Why Is There Such a High Demand in the US for Couscous and Pasta?By the end of 2034, the US is expected to control 45.6% of the North American market. The growing multicultural food trend is driving substantial growth in this market. Additionally, couscous's high level of convenience as one of the most widely used quick-cooking grain substitutes is driving up its use nationwide.Get a Custom Analysis for Targeted Research Solutions:What Will Assist Market Participants in Gaining traction in Japan?By the end of 2034, Japan is expected to account for 29.4% of East Asian market income. As more people in the nation experiment with different cuisines, couscous is becoming more and more recognized as a flexible ingredient. The nation's market will increase steadily over the next several years due to the versatility and health advantages of couscous, which are in line with the growing desire for healthier eating habits.More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the pasta and couscous market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (pasta [ravioli, macaroni, angel hair, spaghetti, fusilli, farfalle, penne, others], couscous [traditional, whole grain]), form (dried, fresh/chilled, others), raw material (100% durum wheat semolina, mix [durum wheat semolina & wheat], 100% wheat, 100% barley, 100% maize, 100% rice, multigrain, others), and distribution channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online channels, unorganized small stores, others), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:Vegan Flavor Market : The vegan Flavor market is expected to reach US$ 15,108.8 million by 2034, growing at a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from its 2024 valuation of US$ 9,454.0 million. In 2024, Herbs & Spice will have a market value of around US$ 2,609.3 million, representing a 27.6% market share worldwide.Cheese Snack Market : The cheese snack industry is expected to grow from a value of US$ 75.1 billion in 2024 to US$ 141 billion by the end of 2034. The market has been thoroughly researched and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% between 2024 and 2034.About Fact:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: ...

