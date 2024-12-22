Jordan Voices Concern Over Sweden's UNRWA Funding Cut, Calls For Continued Support

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The of Foreign Affairs on Saturday stressed the vital need for continued international support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), highlighting its crucial role in serving Palestinian refugees and safeguarding their right to return under international law.

The ministry expressed regret over Sweden's decision to cease its funding for UNRWA, urging the Swedish to reconsider, particularly given its longstanding and support of the agency, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The ministry underlined the indispensible role of UNRWA, and called for unaltered support to the relief agency, reiterating Jordan's firm opposition to any efforts to replace it with other UN organisations, weaken its mandate, or reduce its services.