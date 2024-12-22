Deputy PM Launches Executive Plan For 'One Health'

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Deputy Prime and Minister of and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, officially launched the National Executive Plan for One Health (2024-2027) on Sunday, alongside the Strategic Framework for Health Adaptation to Climate Change (2024-2030).





Abdel Ghaffar stated that the National Executive Plan for One Health is the result of ongoing efforts to implement the“National Strategic Framework for One Health,” which was introduced in April 2023. The new executive plan aims to translate the strategic framework's goals into actionable measures by strengthening collaboration and coordination across relevant sectors.





The Deputy Prime Minister outlined the key areas of focus within the National Executive Plan for One Health, including combating zoonotic and vector-borne diseases, enhancing joint surveillance systems for infectious diseases affecting both humans and animals, improving risk assessment and reporting related to food and water safety, strengthening rapid response capabilities to public health emergencies, and promoting the role of One Health in addressing environmental health challenges, particularly those related to climate change.





Abdel Ghaffar emphasized that the successful implementation of the plan would yield significant improvements in health system quality, reduce the prevalence of common diseases, and boost Egypt's ability to address diverse health risks. He highlighted that the National Executive Plan for One Health supports Egypt's“Vision 2030” and aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals.





The Minister reaffirmed the Egyptian government's commitment to confronting the impacts of climate change and enhancing adaptation measures to protect public health. He called for continued progress in implementing the National Executive Plan for One Health and the completion of the health adaptation framework within a spirit of cooperation and integration across all ministries and partner agencies.