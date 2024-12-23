Iran’s shipments to D-8 nations surge by 24 percent

(MENAFN) The amount of Iranian shipments to the Growing-8 (D-8), a collection of eight growing Islamic countries, rose by more than 24 percent in the initial eight months of the present Iranian calendar year (March 20-November 20) compared to the exact mentioned time in the previous year, based on the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).



Throughout this period, Iran shipped nearly 13.6 million tons of products valued at USD6.317 billion to seven of the D-8 fellow nations. In terms of weight, shipments increased by approximately 26 percent, IRIB released.



Turkey was the main goal for Iranian shipments, bringing in nearly 9.4 million tons of products worth more than USD4.4 billion. Pakistan as well as Indonesia followed as the second and third-biggest importers, respectively.



The D-8 group, founded in 1997 by previous Turkish Premier Necmettin Erbakan, includes Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Egypt, as well as Nigeria. The group’s major priorities involve raising economic and trade collaboration, simplifying scientific partnership, as well as encouraging technology exchange between its fellows.



Sheikh Attar, an ex Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, stated that the business capacity of the D-8 has recently exceeded USD68 billion.



In latest advances, Iranian Leader Masoud Pezeshkian took part the 11th D-8 Conference conducted in the capital of Egypt, which is the initial trip by an Iranian leader to Egypt in more than 10 years.

MENAFN23122024000045016755ID1109022740